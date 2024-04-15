Nanterre, 15 April 2024

VINCI signs a strategic partnership agreement with NatPower SA,

an international renewable energy development platform,

notably to fast-track Cobra IS's expansion in the United States

VINCI has finalised an investment amounting to approximately €50 million in NatPower SA, a renewable energy development platform set up in 2019 and principally active in Italy, Great Britain and the United States.

The investment encompasses the acquisition of 10% of the company’s share capital from its founder Fabrizio Zago and from the Tyrus Capital fund, in addition to convertible bonds enabling the Group to increase its stake then possibly exercise an option giving it control over NatPower SA.

Under the agreement, VINCI will have a priority right on opportunities to acquire projects in the ready-to-build phase initiated by NatPower SA.

Alongside the investment, the parties have reached an agreement to jointly develop renewable energy projects (principally onshore wind and solar) in the United States, notably building up on NatPower SA's existing portfolio in this segment (which includes approximately 1.2 GW of capacity plus about 2 GW at the preliminary stage). To this end, a joint venture, controlled by VINCI via its subsidiary Cobra IS, will be incorporated in the United States.

Lastly, leveraging NatPower SA's expertise, VINCI will be in a prime position to develop energy storage projects, particularly in Great Britain.

About NatPower

NatPower is an independent developer of infrastructural projects for renewable energy generation, providing support to enterprises, utilities and investors globally. It boasts a large project pipeline and drives the energy transition process across all major technologies including solar, wind, battery energy storage and hydrogen. In just a few years, NatPower has secured its standing as one of the most prominent independent developers, actively operating in several countries of which Italy, United Kingdom, United States, Kazakhstan and Chile. NatPower operates from three offices in Milan, London and Washington D.C., with a workforce of more than 70 employees across three continents.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

