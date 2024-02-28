28.02.2024 07:45:00

VINCI signs an agreement for the acquisition of Denver’s Northwest Parkway (Colorado) in the United States

Nanterre, 28 February 2024

  • 83-year concession toll road in one of the most dynamic states in the United States
  • 14 km in the Northwest section of Denver’s ring road
  • 7,2 million transactions in 2023, up 6% compared to 2022

VINCI Highways, subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, signed an agreement for the acquisition of NWP HoldCo LLC, the company holding the concession contract of Denver’s Northwest Parkway, a 14-km section of Denver’s ring road in Colorado.

The agreement concerns the acquisition of 100% of the concession company, currently owned by funds managed by DIF Capital Partners and funds managed by Northleaf Capital Partners and HICL Infrastructure PLC. Financial closing is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024, following approval by the grantor - the Northwest Parkway Public Highway Authority, composed of the municipalities of Broomfield and Lafayette - and the competent authorities.

Located within one of the fastest-growing United States metropolitan areas, Northwest Parkway section has been in service since 2003 and notably serves as a gateway to Denver’s international airport. Northwest Parkway generated 7,2 million transactions in 2023, up 6% compared to 2022 and 17% compared to 2021. An all-electronic toll road, Northwest Parkway also offers growth perspectives with the ability to implement variable tolling.

The concession contract lasts until 2106, representing the longest remaining term (83 years) on the highway concession sector today in the United States. The concessionaire is remunerated by the perception of tolls.

This acquisition is VINCI Highways’ first traffic-risk concession in the United States. VINCI Highways also operates, as part of a public-private partnership (availability payment), the Ohio River Bridges project, linking the states of Indiana and Kentucky, as well as free-flow toll service contracts - through its ViaPlus subsidiary - for governmental agencies in Texas and California.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

