Vinci Aktie

Vinci für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q3RH / ISIN: US9273201015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.03.2026 09:41:02

VINCI To Acquire Nine Highway Concessions In India From Macquarie

(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY, DG.PA), a French-based, concessions, energy solutions, and construction, on Thursday announced that its subsidiary VINCI Highways has signed an agreement with funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management to acquire a portfolio of nine toll highway concessions in India.

The transaction values the portfolio at an enterprise value of approximately 150 billion Indian rupees.

The deal is with financial closing expected by the end of 2026.

The Safeway Concessions portfolio comprises nearly 700 km of highways across Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, located on key national routes including the NH-16 corridor, part of the Golden Quadrilateral linking Kolkata and Chennai.

The assets operate under Toll Operate Transfer or TOT contracts with the National Highway Authority of India, with concession terms ranging from 2048 to 2058, and generate revenue through toll collections.

Vinci is currently trading 0.43% lesser at EUR 128.30 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vinci SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-4th Sh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vinci SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-4th Sh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vinci SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-4th Sh 31,60 -0,63% Vinci SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-4th Sh
VINCI 127,05 -1,09% VINCI

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.03.26 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten am Donnerstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen gaben ebenso nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf niedrigerem Niveau.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen