Vinci Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q3RH / ISIN: US9273201015
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26.03.2026 09:41:02
VINCI To Acquire Nine Highway Concessions In India From Macquarie
(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY, DG.PA), a French-based, concessions, energy solutions, and construction, on Thursday announced that its subsidiary VINCI Highways has signed an agreement with funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management to acquire a portfolio of nine toll highway concessions in India.
The transaction values the portfolio at an enterprise value of approximately 150 billion Indian rupees.
The deal is with financial closing expected by the end of 2026.
The Safeway Concessions portfolio comprises nearly 700 km of highways across Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, located on key national routes including the NH-16 corridor, part of the Golden Quadrilateral linking Kolkata and Chennai.
The assets operate under Toll Operate Transfer or TOT contracts with the National Highway Authority of India, with concession terms ranging from 2048 to 2058, and generate revenue through toll collections.
Vinci is currently trading 0.43% lesser at EUR 128.30 on the Paris Stock Exchange.
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|Vinci SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-4th Sh
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|VINCI
|127,05
|-1,09%
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