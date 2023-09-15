|
15.09.2023 08:45:00
VINCI wins a contract to design and build a LNG tank in the Netherlands
Nanterre, 8th September 2023
VINCI wins a contract to design and build a LNG tank in the Netherlands
- Design and construction of a 180,000 m3 liquefied Natural Gas tank (LNG)
- A €160 million contract
VINCI Construction Grands Projets, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction, have been selected to design and build a 180,000 m3 liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank in the Netherlands. This project falls within the programme to expand the storage capacity and regasification of the GATE (Gas Access To Europe) terminal, based in the port of Rotterdam, by making it possible to supply an additional 4 billion m3 of gas each year.
The project involves the construction of a new 180,000 m3 LNG storage tank with a nickel steel inner tank and a post-tensioned concrete outer container. The contract, worth €160 million, is scheduled for completion by the second half of 2026.
Between 2007 and 2011, VINCI Construction Grands Projets also built three 180,000 m3 LNG storage tanks for this same client, each under design-build contracts.
Having built around 15 LNG tanks around the world over the last decade, including one project still underway in the UK (190,000 m3) and another in Canada (225,000 m3), VINCI is renowned for its ability to meet the expectations of major clients in the industry, working in any type of environment.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
