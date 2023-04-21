|
21.04.2023 18:00:00
VINCI wins a contract to design, build and install three wind-farm energy converter platforms in the North Sea
Nanterre, 21 April 2023
VINCI wins a contract to design, build and install three wind-farm energy converter platforms in the North Sea
- Three offshore windfarm energy converter platforms for a German operator
- Total capacity of 6 GW
- An overall contract value of €7 billion
The consortium made up of Dragados Offshore – a subsidiary of Cobra IS – and Siemens Energy has been awarded by TenneT (the Dutch-German transmission system operator) a contract to design, build and install the three offshore windfarm energy converter platforms in the North Sea.
The converter platforms will collect the alternating current generated by several wind farms and convert it into high voltage direct current (HVDC) which will then be reconverted into alternating current at onshore stations approximately 200 km away in the German towns of Wilhelmshaven and Heide.
The construction of these converter platforms, each weighing around 34,000 tonnes, will generate more than 2,000 jobs per platform providing workload until 2031.
This project is part of Germany's Energy Transition Plan, which calls for the construction of a major offshore wind power generation network. Dragados Offshore was recently awarded six other HVDC projects of the same type.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
