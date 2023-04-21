Nanterre, 21 April 2023

VINCI wins a contract to design, build and install three wind-farm energy converter platforms in the North Sea

Three offshore windfarm energy converter platforms for a German operator

Total capacity of 6 GW

An overall contract value of €7 billion





The consortium made up of Dragados Offshore – a subsidiary of Cobra IS – and Siemens Energy has been awarded by TenneT (the Dutch-German transmission system operator) a contract to design, build and install the three offshore windfarm energy converter platforms in the North Sea.

The converter platforms will collect the alternating current generated by several wind farms and convert it into high voltage direct current (HVDC) which will then be reconverted into alternating current at onshore stations approximately 200 km away in the German towns of Wilhelmshaven and Heide.

The construction of these converter platforms, each weighing around 34,000 tonnes, will generate more than 2,000 jobs per platform providing workload until 2031.

This project is part of Germany's Energy Transition Plan, which calls for the construction of a major offshore wind power generation network. Dragados Offshore was recently awarded six other HVDC projects of the same type.

