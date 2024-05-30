Nanterre, 30 May 2024

VINCI wins a contract to extend a drinking water production plant

in Phnom Penh in Cambodia

Design-build extension to a drinking water treatment plant

Thirty-six months of work and over 1,600 direct jobs at the peak of construction

A €94 million contract

The extension will supply drinking water to 750,000 people

The Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority has awarded VINCI Construction Grands Projets the contract to extend the drinking water production plant supplying Bakheng, located in the north of Cambodia's capital.

This €94 million design-build contract covers construction of a new raw water intake from the Mekong river and a new line with capacity to treat 195,000 cu. metres of water a day.

The construction site will employ 1,600 people at its peak. A large majority of the workers and supervisors will be Cambodian, women are expected to account for 30% of the workforce, and VINCI Construction Grands Projets will train them in building trades.

From an environmental perspective, VINCI Construction Grands Projets will:

use concrete that emits 30% less carbon than standard local equivalents;

set up a 3,500-panel (9,000 sq. metre photovoltaic array) to cover 15% of the facility's energy requirements;

deploy Smart Users, an innovative solution developed by its subsidiary WMI to measure and manage water consumption at the worksite and facilities (including offices and concrete plant).



The extension, which is part of the government's programme to bring drinking water to the country's entire population by 2030, will supply 750,000 people living to the north of the capital by 2028. The project will benefit from VINCI Construction Grands Projets' expertise in hydraulic infrastructure and its experience expanding access to water in Cambodia. It follows on from the first two works phases at the same plant, –which currently supplies water to some two million people – were handed over in June 2023 and March 2024.

