30.05.2024 09:41:00
VINCI Wins EUR 96 Mln New Works Contract For Melbourne Airport In Australia
(RTTNews) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), a French concessions and construction company, announced Thursday that it has received a new works contract worth A$159 million or approximately 96 million euros for Melbourne Airport in Australia.
Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been awarded the construction contract by Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) Pty Ltd.
The project is designed to improve access to the airport, including the redevelopment of the airport forecourt and the construction of a 550 m bridge across 18 spans. The bridge will separate public and commercial vehicle traffic, providing a smoother traffic between the Tullamarine Freeway to all airport terminals.
The works, which will be completed in 2026, include environmental sustainability targets such as reusing of all excavated fill at the airport's facility.
The company said the project is a continuation of the first phase of the works carried out by Seymour Whyte in 2023.
