11.07.2023 17:45:00
VINCI wins major road contract in Slovakia
Nanterre, 11 July 2023
VINCI wins major road contract
in Slovakia
- Construction of a 10 km road and 12 bridges
- 4 years of work
- Contract value more than €330M
VINCI Construction, through its local subsidiaries - Eurovia SK, Eurovia CS and SMS - has been awarded the second lot for the Northern bypass of the town of Prešov, Slovakia's third-largest city, in a joint venture with Váhostav - SK and TuCon.
The project, worth a total of over €330 million (of which 34% for VINCI Construction, leader of the consortium), will include the construction of 12 bridges, a 2-km tunnel and 10.2 km of 2x2 road section. Work is scheduled to start in September 2023 and will take around four years to complete.
This new section will finish the northern part of the city bypass, significantly reducing traffic congestion and journey time for users.
In 2021, Eurovia CS and Eurovia SK had completed construction of the south-west section of the Prešov bypass.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
