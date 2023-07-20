|
20.07.2023 17:45:00
VINCI wins the civil engineering contract for the new wastewater treatment facility in Nice
- The largest wastewater treatment and recovery complex in France
- A project worth €700 million in total
- Application of the "green worksite” charter during this restructuring/extension project
Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur and Eau d'Azur awarded the civil engineering contract for the new Haliotis 2 wastewater treatment facility to the consortium led by Suez and comprising Razel-Bec and Triverio Construction (a local VINCI Construction subsidiary).
The work due to begin in summer 2024 includes demolishing or repurposing certain existing elements, building new water and sludge treatment structures, installing air treatment, heat recovery and biogas recovery systems and building electrical installations, operating premises, as well as structures related to roads and utilities.
Designed for a treatment capacity of 680,000 population equivalent (PE), Haliotis 2 will be key to Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur’s environmental transition. Nearly 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent will be avoided each year from 2030 through biogas, dewatered sludge and wastewater recovery activities.
The project is in keeping with circular economy principles, as the vast majority of existing equipment, as well as the rubble and materials generated from the demolition process, will be reused.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.