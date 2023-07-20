20.07.2023 17:45:00

VINCI wins the civil engineering contract for the new wastewater treatment facility in Nice

Nanterre, 20 juillet 2023

VINCI wins the civil engineering contract for the new wastewater treatment facility in Nice

  • The largest wastewater treatment and recovery complex in France
  • A project worth €700 million in total
  • Application of the "green worksite” charter during this restructuring/extension project

Métropole Nice Côte d'Azur and Eau d'Azur awarded the civil engineering contract for the new Haliotis 2 wastewater treatment facility to the consortium led by Suez and comprising Razel-Bec and Triverio Construction (a local VINCI Construction subsidiary).

The work due to begin in summer 2024 includes demolishing or repurposing certain existing elements, building new water and sludge treatment structures, installing air treatment, heat recovery and biogas recovery systems and building electrical installations, operating premises, as well as structures related to roads and utilities.

Designed for a treatment capacity of 680,000 population equivalent (PE), Haliotis 2 will be key to Métropole Nice Côte d’Azur’s environmental transition. Nearly 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent will be avoided each year from 2030 through biogas, dewatered sludge and wastewater recovery activities.

The project is in keeping with circular economy principles, as the vast majority of existing equipment, as well as the rubble and materials generated from the demolition process, will be reused.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 


 

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen

19.07.23 VINCI Buy UBS AG
18.07.23 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.07.23 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.23 VINCI Buy UBS AG
19.06.23 VINCI Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 108,20 -0,02% VINCI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen