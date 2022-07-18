VINCUE Announces Their Latest Innovation, VINCUE PULSE™, Providing Real-Time Insights Into Sales Performance Data at Your Fingertips

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerCue Automotive Corp., the maker of VINCUE's unified inventory lifecycle solutions, today announces their latest innovation for the automotive industry's dealerships. VINCUE PULSE™, a dynamic performance dashboard with multiple lenses into sales and acquisition activities - available on personal devices and within your dealership.

"Buh-Bye, Whiteboard; Hello, PULSE"

For 75 years, many dealers have come to rely on their whiteboards, paper sold logs or Excel spreadsheets to manually track or share their key sales pending and sold performance. CRM's have done a nice job of working to close the gap, but the data still requires logging in and digging.

At VINCUE, we love a good whiteboard to help us brainstorm and collaborate, but when it comes to tracking the pulse of inventory, sales and acquisitions? We've created a better way.

"Often owners, managers and their staff want quick access to sales and inventory data while away from their dealership. We wanted to create a way to stay up-to-date while in the dealership or on the go without the need to sift through numerous reports and systems or create another program to manage," says VINCUE Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Chris Hoke. "All of the data and lenses are already built into the VINCUE solution."

Now, with VINCUE PULSE™, dealers get real time updates every time a vehicle is sold, marked pending or even acquired, providing dealers with real-time data, important trends and early warning to issues to help them proactively manage trouble spots and keep their teams focused on meeting their goals. And the best part? It's all available in the palm of your hand or on the digital scoreboard in your dealership.

Simply said, VINCUE PULSE™ allows you to know the pulse of your organization.

VINCUE PULSE™ provides you and your team with a real-time view of every sale and acquisition. Display your team's photos along with each contributor's own sales numbers, quotas and trends – all updated in real time to ignite and inspire a fun, professional and competitive culture.

VINCUE PULSE™ displays metrics that motivate, unite and ignite your team:

Number of units sold / day / week / month / year

Number of units pending

Comparison to previous reporting period

Activities by sales rep, today, this week, month and historical

Number of units acquired by rep and channel

And so much more …

"Everything I need to know is available at my fingertips, no more manual tracking across Excel spreadsheets, Google docs and CRMs," says Danny Zaslavsky, Dealer Principal, Country Hill Motors and Managing Partner, VINCUE. "It allows me to start innovating and get creative on how I incentivize, excite and manage our sales," he adds.

Only VINCUE makes this innovation possible. Because all of the data you need is collected and stored securely in the end-to-end VINCUE platform – Anytime. Anywhere. Across all devices.

Learn more about VINCUE PULSE™ at www.vincue.com/vincue-pulse

About VINCUE

VINCUE is an innovative end-to-end solution that gives dealers access to real-time data and tools in a single system to stock smarter, increase turn, compete effectively, and above all else - maximize profits. For more information or to contact VINCUE, please visit www.vincue.com .

