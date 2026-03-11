VinEnergo Hai Phong LNG Power Plant to Use GE Vernova Gas Turbines and Generators



HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - VinEnergo Energy Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of Vingroup, and GE Vernova in the United States have officially signed a technology selection agreement to supply some of the world's most advanced gas turbines and generators for VinEnergo's LNG power plant project in Hai Phong. The event marks an important milestone in realizing the goal of developing VinEnergo Hai Phong into the largest gas-fired power plant in Vietnam, contributing to national energy security and promoting the transition toward a green economy.



Mr. Nguyen Anh Khoa, CEO of VinEnergo (left), and Mr. Eric Gray, CEO of Power segment, GE Vernova, announced the agreement under the witness of Mr. Le Manh Hung, Acting Minister of Industry and Trade and Mr. Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova.

The signing ceremony between VinEnergo and GE Vernova took place during The Energy of Change Summit 2026 in Hanoi, attended by Acting Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and more than 400 reputable organizations from the global energy sector. The agreement represents a significant step toward ensuring construction progress and bringing the Hai Phong LNG power plant into operation by the end of 2030.



As a global leader in energy technology with more than 100 years of experience and a strong track record in meeting stringent environmental and operational standards, GE Vernova has been selected by VinEnergo as the core equipment supplier for the Hai Phong LNG power plant. Under the agreement, GE Vernova shall supply two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators in phase I, with a capacity of 1600 MW, to ensure the plant can begin operations by the end of 2030.



Nguyen Anh Khoa, Chief Executive Officer of VinEnergo, stated: "Partnering with GE Vernova, a leading global supplier, to deploy the most advanced technologies will not only ensure optimal operational efficiency for the Hai Phong LNG power plant, but also reaffirm our strong commitment to pioneering emissions reduction and building a sustainable green industrial and energy ecosystem."



Ramesh Singaram, President & CEO, Gas Power, Asia, GE Vernova stated: "We are honoured that VinEnergo and Vingroup have entrusted GE Vernova with a central role in this important project. Through the deployment of the 9HA.02 gas turbine and H78 generator, we are delivering advanced technology that supports lower emissions, industry-leading efficiency, and reliable large-scale power generation. This collaboration underscores our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and to supporting Vietnam's accelerated transition to more sustainable energy."



The GE Vernova 9HA.02 gas turbine technology is highly efficient, featuring fast startup capabilities and flexible load adjustment, allowing it to respond effectively to continuously fluctuating power demand. With combustion temperatures exceeding 1,400 degrees Celsius, the system significantly enhances power generation efficiency. Notably, the 9HA.02 turbine offers flexible fuel options, capable of burning hydrogen at up to 50% by volume, with a roadmap toward 100% hydrogen in the future, clearly demonstrating its alignment with sustainable energy development goals.



With the official signing of the cooperation agreement between VinEnergo and GE Vernova, the Hai Phong LNG power plant project, developed by a consortium of Vingroup and VinEnergo Energy Joint Stock Company, is expected to begin operations by the end of 2030 as planned and become one of the world's leading LNG-fueled power plants.



