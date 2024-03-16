Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
16.03.2024 10:09:00

Vinfast: The Greatest Underdog Story in the History of Automobiles

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) was worth close to $190 billion in the summer of 2023, making it the third-most valuable carmaker in the world. Since then, VinFast stock has plummeted 94% and become a forgotten name. In today's video, I'll talk about the company's current state.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 15, 2024. The video was published on March 15, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche