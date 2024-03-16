|
16.03.2024 10:09:00
Vinfast: The Greatest Underdog Story in the History of Automobiles
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) was worth close to $190 billion in the summer of 2023, making it the third-most valuable carmaker in the world. Since then, VinFast stock has plummeted 94% and become a forgotten name. In today's video, I'll talk about the company's current state.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 15, 2024. The video was published on March 15, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.24
|VinFast to participate in Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 and officially launch in Thailand (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|VinFast announces partnership with first distributor in Africa (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Xanh SM Laos launches electric taxi service in Savannakhet (EQS Group)
|
28.02.24
|VinFast signs dealer sales agreement with first dealer in the Middle East (EQS Group)
|
27.02.24
|VinFast wins double awards at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024 (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|VinFast officially breaks ground on its integrated electric vehicle facility in India (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|VinFast to break ground for its integrated electric vehicle facility in Tamil Nadu, India (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|VinFast Partners with Five Dealers in Indonesia (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!