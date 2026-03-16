VinFast Aktie
WKN DE: A3ESV6 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462
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16.03.2026 18:19:50
VinFast Announces Preliminary Q4 Results, Stock Drops
(RTTNews) - VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), Monday announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter, reporting a net loss of $1.401 billion, or $0.60 a share, compared to $1.218 billion, or $0.52 a share, last year.
Operating loss rose to $1.156 billion from $949 million in the previous year.
Total revenue for the quarter increased to $1.569 billion from $657 million in the prior year.
EV deliveries were 86,557 in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 127 percent increase quarter-over-quarter and a 63 percent increase year-over-year.
Currently, VFS is trading at $3.058, down 3.04 percent on the Nasdaq.
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