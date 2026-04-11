VinFast Aktie
WKN DE: A3ESV6 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462
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11.04.2026 08:05:00
VinFast Auto Makes a Big Splash but Might Be More of a Sell Than Ever
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) has been a polarizing stock from the get-go. It has been lauded for its state-of-the-art manufacturing based in Vietnam, where it dominates its home auto market and boasts the backing of an extremely wealthy founder and parent company. It even had ambitious plans to more lucrative Western markets.Unfortunately, the company has lost its luster with investors, and its entry into the U.S. was largely a failure. Now the company is retrenching in its regionak markets with some ambitious ideas. While VinFast isn't giving up on getting to Western markets, the electric vehicle (EV) maker is going back to its early days by zeroing in on India's massive two-wheeler market. VinFast has already begun selling and assembling a limited vehicle lineup in India this year but has now confirmed plans to bring three of its electric scooters, the Evo, Feliz, and Viper, to India.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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