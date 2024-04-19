|
19.04.2024 16:38:36
VinFast Auto Stock Has 98% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
When VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) reported its first-quarter financial update this week, it had a mixed report for investors. The Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer reaffirmed that it expects to produce 100,000 EVs this year. But its first-quarter vehicle production and revenue were still a disappointment.That led analysts at investment banking firm BTIG to lower their stock price target for VinFast from $8 to $5 per share. The new price target would still represent a gain of 98% from the stock's current $2.52 price over the next 12 months or so. BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis and his team also feel the stock is still a buy.VinFast stock has been on a wild ride since it first went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in August 2023. After soaring to more than $80 per share, reality set in for the early-stage EV maker, and shares have since dropped to the low single digits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
