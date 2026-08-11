VinFast further expands authorized service outlet network in Indonesia, enhancing the aftersales experience



EQS Newswire / 11/08/2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 August 2026 - VinFast continues to strengthen its aftersales network in Indonesia by expanding its Authorized Service Outlet network through partnerships with reputable automotive service providers across the country. The expansion marks another milestone in VinFast's strategy to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Indonesia, making genuine aftersales services more accessible and convenient for customers while supporting the country's transition to sustainable mobility.



Representatives of VinFast Indonesia and its partners at the signing ceremony.

VinFast has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 10 reputable partners across Indonesia, including PT Lampung Auto Mandiri, PT Karoto Seiko Indonesia, CV Agus Lio Ban, CV Family Auto Motor, PT Motoreko Mobilindo, PT Green Mobilitas Indonesia, PT Global Mobil Indonesia, PT Layanan Prima Sejahtera, CV Karya Indah Motor, and PT Prayoga Tangguh Perkasa.



Under the agreements, the partners will join VinFast's Authorized Service Outlet network to provide vehicle maintenance, general repair, and body repair services in accordance with VinFast's global standards. They will also distribute genuine VinFast parts and accessories throughout Indonesia.



Pursuant to the agreements, the Authorized Service Outlets will meet VinFast's stringent requirements for technical capability, facilities, and service quality, while committing to uphold the Company's core values and brand standards.



The continued expansion of VinFast's Authorized Service Outlet network enables customers across Indonesia to access genuine aftersales services more conveniently, wherever they are. Supported by VinFast-certified technicians and a reliable supply of genuine parts and accessories, customers can be confident that their vehicles will receive consistent, high-quality care, ensuring safety, reliability, and optimal performance throughout the ownership experience.



To date, VinFast has established a network of more than 100 Authorized Service Outlets across Indonesia. The network extends beyond Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) to major cities nationwide, meeting the growing aftersales needs of both individual customers and commercial fleet operators.



Mr. Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia, said: "For electric vehicles, a reliable aftersales network is essential to giving customers confidence throughout their ownership journey. The continued expansion of our Authorized Service Outlet network demonstrates VinFast's long-term commitment to customers in Indonesia. By partnering with experienced and trusted automotive service providers, we aim to deliver international-standard aftersales services that are convenient, efficient, and dependable, giving consumers greater confidence in choosing VinFast electric vehicles."



The expansion of the Authorized Service Outlet network is a key pillar of VinFast's strategy to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Indonesia. Together with an increasingly diverse product portfolio, a rapidly expanding charging infrastructure, and the continued development of a broader green mobility ecosystem, the nationwide aftersales network will further strengthen VinFast's ability to provide Indonesian consumers with a convenient, reliable, and sustainable EV ownership experience.



VinFast has also introduced a range of customer-focused initiatives to make EV ownership more accessible and convenient, including its battery subscription program, guaranteed buyback program, and free charging at V-GREEN charging stations through March 31, 2029. Together with its partners across vehicle distribution, financing, charging infrastructure, and aftersales services, VinFast continues to strengthen its integrated EV ecosystem, reaffirming its long-term commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: VinFast

VinFast has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 10 reputable partners across Indonesia, including PT Lampung Auto Mandiri, PT Karoto Seiko Indonesia, CV Agus Lio Ban, CV Family Auto Motor, PT Motoreko Mobilindo, PT Green Mobilitas Indonesia, PT Global Mobil Indonesia, PT Layanan Prima Sejahtera, CV Karya Indah Motor, and PT Prayoga Tangguh Perkasa.Under the agreements, the partners will join VinFast's Authorized Service Outlet network to provide vehicle maintenance, general repair, and body repair services in accordance with VinFast's global standards. They will also distribute genuine VinFast parts and accessories throughout Indonesia.Pursuant to the agreements, the Authorized Service Outlets will meet VinFast's stringent requirements for technical capability, facilities, and service quality, while committing to uphold the Company's core values and brand standards.The continued expansion of VinFast's Authorized Service Outlet network enables customers across Indonesia to access genuine aftersales services more conveniently, wherever they are. Supported by VinFast-certified technicians and a reliable supply of genuine parts and accessories, customers can be confident that their vehicles will receive consistent, high-quality care, ensuring safety, reliability, and optimal performance throughout the ownership experience.To date, VinFast has established a network of more than 100 Authorized Service Outlets across Indonesia. The network extends beyond Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek) to major cities nationwide, meeting the growing aftersales needs of both individual customers and commercial fleet operators., said:The expansion of the Authorized Service Outlet network is a key pillar of VinFast's strategy to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in Indonesia. Together with an increasingly diverse product portfolio, a rapidly expanding charging infrastructure, and the continued development of a broader green mobility ecosystem, the nationwide aftersales network will further strengthen VinFast's ability to provide Indonesian consumers with a convenient, reliable, and sustainable EV ownership experience.VinFast has also introduced a range of customer-focused initiatives to make EV ownership more accessible and convenient, including its battery subscription program, guaranteed buyback program, and free charging at V-GREEN charging stations through March 31, 2029. Together with its partners across vehicle distribution, financing, charging infrastructure, and aftersales services, VinFast continues to strengthen its integrated EV ecosystem, reaffirming its long-term commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia.Hashtag: #VinFastThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: VinFast 11/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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