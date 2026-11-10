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10.11.2026 15:30:11

VinFast Launches the All-New VF 8 in the Philippines


EQS Newswire / 10/11/2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach NewswireVinFast officially launches the All-New VF 8 and announces its pricing in the Philippines. With comprehensive upgrades to its design, technology and driving dynamics, the all-electric D-segment SUV is an ideal choice for Filipino families seeking an enhanced driving experience and customers making the switch to electric vehicles.

836761-Photo1-2-jpg-550x.jpeg
The All-New VinFast VF 8 stands out with its modern design and a range of advanced technology features.

In the Philippines, the all-electric D-segment SUV has a list price of PHP 1,548,000 with a battery subscription and PHP 1,799,000 with the battery included. The first customer deliveries are expected to begin in November 2026.

The All-New VF 8 is developed to combine the comfort and convenience of a family SUV with the technology and performance of an electric vehicle. Comprehensive upgrades span its design, chassis, electrical and electronic architecture, and vehicle systems, reflecting VinFast's investment in research and development to deliver a smoother, more responsive and more comfortable driving experience.

Guided by the "Tech Fluid" design philosophy, the vehicle features a modern, dynamic exterior with a focus on everyday practicality. Measuring 4,701 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,670 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, the five-seat SUV provides space for family travel. Its 170 mm ground clearance and 19-inch wheels support driving across varied road conditions.

The cabin features an intuitive layout that puts key controls within easy reach. A 12.9-inch central infotainment display integrates the vehicle's main functions, complemented by a display behind the steering wheel that provides essential driving information. A steering-column-mounted gear selector simplifies operation for added convenience in everyday use.

The All-New VF 8 is powered by an electric motor delivering a maximum output of 170 kW and peak torque of 330 Nm, paired with front-wheel drive and three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Its 60.13 kWh battery provides a range of 480 km on a full charge under the NEDC standard. The vehicle supports super-fast charging from 10% to 70% in under 30 minutes, allowing drivers to fit charging stops into their travel plans.

VinFast offers customers the choice of purchasing the vehicle with the battery included or opting for a battery subscription to suit their needs and financial plans. The All-New VF 8 comes with a vehicle warranty of seven years or 160,000 km and a high-voltage battery warranty of 10 years or 200,000 km, whichever comes first in each case.

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The All-New VinFast VF 8 officially debuts in the Philippines, marking another milestone in VinFast's efforts to expand its electric vehicle lineup in the market.

Mr. Antonio "Toti" Zara III, CEO of VinFast Philippines, said: "The launch of the All-New VF 8 marks another milestone in VinFast's long-term commitment to the Philippines and our vision for the future of electric mobility. Comprehensive improvements to its design, driving dynamics and technology reflect our continued investment in research and development to deliver a smoother, more comfortable and more intelligent driving experience. We believe the All-New VF 8 will strengthen VinFast's premium electric vehicle lineup in the Philippines, offering a compelling choice that meets the increasingly diverse mobility needs of Filipino consumers."

The selection of the Philippines as the first international market to launch the All-New VF 8 further highlights the country's role in VinFast's product expansion. Alongside its increasingly diverse electric vehicle lineup, the company is developing its dealership network, aftersales services and charging infrastructure with the support of V-Green and local partners. By combining its products with comprehensive ownership support, VinFast aims to meet real-world mobility needs and help Filipino families make the switch to electric vehicles with greater convenience and confidence.

Hashtag: #VinFast
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: VinFast

10/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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