VinFast Officially Rolls Out VF MPV 7 At Subang Plant, Accelerating Localization Strategy In Indonesia



EQS Newswire / 21/05/2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - As part of the VF MPV 7 experiential event in Indonesia, VinFast officially announced the rollout of the VF MPV 7 electric vehicle from its Subang plant in West Java. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's global manufacturing expansion strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to one of Southeast Asia's most promising EV markets.



Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, announced the rollout of the VF MPV 7 electric vehicle from its Subang plant in West Java.

The announcement was made during a four-day VF MPV 7 customer experience program held at Laguna, Central Park Mall, for Indonesian customers, partners, and media representatives. Through a series of test drives and hands-on activities, VinFast aims to provide consumers with the opportunity to directly experience the vehicle's smooth performance, spacious interior, and advanced smart technologies that define this strategic electric MPV model.



In particular, the first 2,000 customers purchasing the VF MPV 7 will enjoy a special cashback incentive of IDR 16 million. In addition, VinFast customers will also benefit from free charging at V-Green charging stations in Indonesia until March 31, 2029.



The VF MPV 7 is the premium version of the Limo Green lineup, comprehensively refined in terms of design, features, and technology to deliver an elevated experience for family-oriented customers. The model continues VinFast's signature design philosophy, combining modern elegance with the practicality expected from a mid-size MPV.



Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: "The VF MPV 7 is a strategic product within VinFast's electric vehicle portfolio in Indonesia, reaffirming our long-term investment commitment and sustainable development vision for the market. The rollout of the first VF MPV 7 from the Subang plant marks an important milestone in our localization journey, enhancing competitiveness while delivering high-quality, intelligent, and accessible electric vehicles tailored to the real-world needs of modern urban families in Indonesia."



Built around the golden proportions characteristic of MPV design, the VF MPV 7 features wheels positioned toward the corners of the body to maximize cabin space. The exterior is distinguished by soft, flowing lines combined with strong body surfaces, creating a look that is both robust and sophisticated.



Measuring 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm with a wheelbase of up to 2,840 mm, the VF MPV 7 offers a spacious interior that exceeds expectations within its segment, ensuring comfort for all seven passengers on every journey.



The cockpit is designed with a modern, user-centric approach, featuring a leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with integrated multifunction controls, a steering column-mounted electronic gear selector, and a 10.1-inch central infotainment display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. All seats are upholstered in premium synthetic leather, complemented by an automatic air-conditioning system with PM 2.5 air filtration and dedicated air vents for all three seating rows, enhancing comfort for every passenger.



In terms of performance, the VF MPV 7 is equipped with an electric motor delivering a maximum output of 150 kW (201 hp) and peak torque of 280 Nm, providing smooth acceleration and the refined driving experience characteristic of electric vehicles. Its 60.2 kWh battery pack enables a driving range of up to 450 km on a full charge, based on NEDC standards.



Advanced fast-charging technology allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in approximately 30 minutes, maximizing convenience for daily use and long-distance travel.



The VF MPV 7 is also equipped with a suite of intelligent technologies, including a virtual assistant with Indonesian voice control, remote vehicle management and location services via smartphone app, and a comprehensive range of active and passive safety features. The vehicle comes with rear parking assist, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and a reinforced chassis structure, ensuring peace of mind for customers on every journey.



The VF MPV 7 is priced in Jakarta starting from IDR 420 million for the battery-included version, and from IDR 345 million for the battery subscription version. VinFast's battery subscription policy is designed with flexibility to suit different usage needs, with monthly subscription fees starting from IDR 880,000.



The rollout of the first VF MPV 7 comes just months after VinFast officially inaugurated its electric vehicle plant in Subang, West Java, in December 2025. The development marks a significant milestone in VinFast's strategy to strengthen its global manufacturing footprint.



The VinFast Subang plant is built on a 171-hectare site and will be developed in multiple phases, with total projected investment exceeding USD 1 billion. In future phases, the plant's production capacity is expected to reach up to 350,000 vehicles annually, positioning it to meet growing domestic demand while supporting exports to regional markets.



After commencing operations, the plant began producing the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF MPV 7 models, and will continue to expand its product lineup in the near future in line with VinFast's growth strategy in Southeast Asia.



In just approximately two years of presence in Indonesia, VinFast has introduced a diverse product lineup, expanded its nationwide dealership and after-sales service network, and partnered with global charging infrastructure developer V-Green to rapidly expand charging coverage across the country. At the same time, VinFast has collaborated with leading banks and financial institutions to provide flexible financing solutions that make electric vehicles more accessible to consumers.



Through pioneering policies and a well-structured investment strategy, VinFast is steadily advancing Indonesia's green transition while reinforcing its position as one of the leading players driving the electrification revolution in Asia.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The announcement was made during a four-day VF MPV 7 customer experience program held at Laguna, Central Park Mall, for Indonesian customers, partners, and media representatives. Through a series of test drives and hands-on activities, VinFast aims to provide consumers with the opportunity to directly experience the vehicle's smooth performance, spacious interior, and advanced smart technologies that define this strategic electric MPV model.In particular, the first 2,000 customers purchasing the VF MPV 7 will enjoy a special cashback incentive of IDR 16 million. In addition, VinFast customers will also benefit from free charging at V-Green charging stations in Indonesia until March 31, 2029.The VF MPV 7 is the premium version of the Limo Green lineup, comprehensively refined in terms of design, features, and technology to deliver an elevated experience for family-oriented customers. The model continues VinFast's signature design philosophy, combining modern elegance with the practicality expected from a mid-size MPV.Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: "The VF MPV 7 is a strategic product within VinFast's electric vehicle portfolio in Indonesia, reaffirming our long-term investment commitment and sustainable development vision for the market. The rollout of the first VF MPV 7 from the Subang plant marks an important milestone in our localization journey, enhancing competitiveness while delivering high-quality, intelligent, and accessible electric vehicles tailored to the real-world needs of modern urban families in Indonesia."Built around the golden proportions characteristic of MPV design, the VF MPV 7 features wheels positioned toward the corners of the body to maximize cabin space. The exterior is distinguished by soft, flowing lines combined with strong body surfaces, creating a look that is both robust and sophisticated.Measuring 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,734 mm with a wheelbase of up to 2,840 mm, the VF MPV 7 offers a spacious interior that exceeds expectations within its segment, ensuring comfort for all seven passengers on every journey.The cockpit is designed with a modern, user-centric approach, featuring a leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with integrated multifunction controls, a steering column-mounted electronic gear selector, and a 10.1-inch central infotainment display supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. All seats are upholstered in premium synthetic leather, complemented by an automatic air-conditioning system with PM 2.5 air filtration and dedicated air vents for all three seating rows, enhancing comfort for every passenger.In terms of performance, the VF MPV 7 is equipped with an electric motor delivering a maximum output of 150 kW (201 hp) and peak torque of 280 Nm, providing smooth acceleration and the refined driving experience characteristic of electric vehicles. Its 60.2 kWh battery pack enables a driving range of up to 450 km on a full charge, based on NEDC standards.Advanced fast-charging technology allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in approximately 30 minutes, maximizing convenience for daily use and long-distance travel.The VF MPV 7 is also equipped with a suite of intelligent technologies, including a virtual assistant with Indonesian voice control, remote vehicle management and location services via smartphone app, and a comprehensive range of active and passive safety features. The vehicle comes with rear parking assist, a rear-view camera, cruise control, and a reinforced chassis structure, ensuring peace of mind for customers on every journey.The VF MPV 7 is priced in Jakarta starting from IDR 420 million for the battery-included version, and from IDR 345 million for the battery subscription version. VinFast's battery subscription policy is designed with flexibility to suit different usage needs, with monthly subscription fees starting from IDR 880,000.The rollout of the first VF MPV 7 comes just months after VinFast officially inaugurated its electric vehicle plant in Subang, West Java, in December 2025. The development marks a significant milestone in VinFast's strategy to strengthen its global manufacturing footprint.The VinFast Subang plant is built on a 171-hectare site and will be developed in multiple phases, with total projected investment exceeding USD 1 billion. In future phases, the plant's production capacity is expected to reach up to 350,000 vehicles annually, positioning it to meet growing domestic demand while supporting exports to regional markets.After commencing operations, the plant began producing the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF MPV 7 models, and will continue to expand its product lineup in the near future in line with VinFast's growth strategy in Southeast Asia.In just approximately two years of presence in Indonesia, VinFast has introduced a diverse product lineup, expanded its nationwide dealership and after-sales service network, and partnered with global charging infrastructure developer V-Green to rapidly expand charging coverage across the country. At the same time, VinFast has collaborated with leading banks and financial institutions to provide flexible financing solutions that make electric vehicles more accessible to consumers.Through pioneering policies and a well-structured investment strategy, VinFast is steadily advancing Indonesia's green transition while reinforcing its position as one of the leading players driving the electrification revolution in Asia.Hashtag: #VinFast The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: VinFast

News Source: VinFast 21/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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