|
28.03.2024 09:15:08
VinFast officially starts sales of VF e34 e-SUV in Indonesia
|
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) has officially opened sales of the VF e34, a C-segment electric SUV with a right-hand drive configuration, marking VinFast's first offering in the Indonesian market. The company has also introduced a unique battery subscription policy that will help reduce upfront purchase costs and highlights VinFast's commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible to everyone.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
News Source: Media OutReach
28/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|VinFast officially starts sales of VF e34 e-SUV in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|VinFast signs partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|VinFast introduces a comprehensive electric vehicle lineup at BIMS 2024 (EQS Group)
|
20.03.24
|VinFast signs partnership with first distributor in Micronesia (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|VinFast Founder launches Global EV Charging Stations Company V-Green (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|VinFast to participate in Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 and officially launch in Thailand (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|VinFast announces partnership with first distributor in Africa (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Xanh SM Laos launches electric taxi service in Savannakhet (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VinFast
|4,62
|6,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.