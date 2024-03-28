VinFast officially starts sales of VF e34 e-SUV in Indonesia



EQS Newswire / 28/03/2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) has officially opened sales of the VF e34, a C-segment electric SUV with a right-hand drive configuration, marking VinFast's first offering in the Indonesian market. The company has also introduced a unique battery subscription policy that will help reduce upfront purchase costs and highlights VinFast's commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible to everyone.





VinFast has begun selling the VF e34 in Indonesia, marking a significant milestone in its Southeast Asian expansion. The VF e34 will have a starting list price excluding the battery of IDR 315,000,000.



With the goal of popularizing green mobility and strengthening its competitiveness in Indonesia, VinFast has also launched a unique, groundbreaking battery subscription policy, helping reduce both the upfront purchase price and ongoing running costs.



Customers will pay 1,500,000 IDR per month for up to 3,000 km and 2,600,000 IDR per month for distances over 3,000 km. This approach ensures that the combined cost of the battery subscription and charging remains significantly lower than operating a gasoline car in the same segment for frequent drivers.



According to the battery subscription policy, VinFast will maintain and replace the battery free of charge if capacity falls below 70%, reducing the burden of potential battery degradation repair or replacement costs, as well as ensuring peace of mind for customers throughout the ownership of the VF e34. Additionally, the VF e34 comes with VinFast's standard 10-year warranty for the vehicle.



Mr. Tran Quoc Huy, VinFast Indonesia CEO, said: "Following our successful debut at the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show, VinFast is proud to bring its first right-hand drive electric car to Indonesia, marking a significant step in our ambitious expansion plans in Southeast Asia. With the modern, powerful, and capable VF e34 model, we aim to support Indonesian consumers on their journey towards a sustainable transportation future".



The VF e34 measures 4,300 mm long, 1,793 mm wide, and 1,613 mm tall with a 2,611 mm wheelbase and 180 mm of ground clearance. Equipped with an electric motor with a maximum output of 110 kW and 242 Nm of torque, it utilizes a front-wheel drive system for a smooth and efficient ride. As a result of its 42-kWh battery pack, the VF e34 boasts a range of 318 km on a single charge, making it the perfect companion for daily commutes.



The vehicle is fully equipped with advanced safety features and a suite of user-friendly smart technologies that come standard, including remote software updates, voice control support, battery charging status monitoring, and more. Additionally, the VF e34 boasts theft risk warnings and the ability to remember user usage habits for a more personalized experience.



As VinFast's first electric vehicle to lead Vietnam's green transportation revolution, the VF e34 arrives in Indonesia ready to redefine urban mobility. This smart and dynamic SUV promises a new lifestyle for city dwellers, all while accelerating the growth of the Indonesian electric vehicle market. The first VF e34 cars are expected to be delivered to Indonesian customers in the second quarter of this year.



VinFast is targeting expansion to at least 50 countries in 2024. In addition to key markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Europe, VinFast is building its presence in neighboring countries in Southeast Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. Alongside its Vietnamese operations, VinFast is also accelerating the construction of manufacturing plants in the U.S. and India, with plans for an additional plant in Indonesia.



Hashtag: #VinFast



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en





News Source: Media OutReach