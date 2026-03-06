VinFast Partners with 6 E-Scooter Dealers in Indonesia, Accelerating Nationwide Market Expansion



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2026 - VinFast announced the signing of strategic Memoranda of Understanding with six electric scooter dealers in Indonesia, marking a new milestone in the expansion of its distribution network in one of the largest scooter markets in the region and globally. The agreement reaffirms the company's long-term commitment to accelerating transport electrification and building a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem in Indonesia.



Representatives of VinFast and dealer partners in Indonesia at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the distribution of e-scooters.

In preparation for the launch of its electric scooters in Q2/2026, VinFast has signed additional MOUs with six dealers, including PT. IB Motor, PT. Sentrik, PT. Axara Marani, PT. Sukses Sejati Indonesia, PT. Tangguh Inti Motor, and PT. Kiki Motor Persada. These partners are distributors with strong experience in key markets and share a common direction toward green mobility solutions.



Under the MOUs, VinFast and its partners will collaborate closely to open showrooms in strategic areas with strong potential for transport electrification, including Jabodetabek, West Java, East Java, and Bali. With high population density, rapid urbanization, and strong mobility demand, these regions are central to VinFast's expansion strategy in Indonesia.



The showrooms will comply with VinFast's global standards. In the initial phase, the network will distribute battery swap models such as the VinFast Flazz, VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II, and VinFast Viper, while gradually introducing new models tailored to local infrastructure conditions and the usage habits of Indonesian consumers.



Indonesia has one of the world's largest scooter markets, with annual sales reaching millions of units. Amid early-stage e-scooter adoption and the Government's push toward a green energy transition, Indonesia's e-scooter market is entering an accelerated growth phase, creating clear opportunities for companies with long-term strategies and integrated ecosystem development.



VinFast is among the first manufacturers in the market to take a proactive role in building a comprehensive ecosystem to support e-scooters from the early stages of market entry preparation. In addition to expanding its distribution network, the company is working closely with strategic partners to develop aftersales services and energy solutions, notably the battery swapping station model deployed by global charging infrastructure developer V-Green.



Upon the official launch of VinFast e-scooters, customers will be able to access V-Green's battery swapping stations currently being piloted in the Jabodetabek area, offering a flexible and convenient electric mobility experience. This integrated approach, spanning product, infrastructure, and services, not only creates a sustainable competitive advantage but also sets new standards for the market.



Previously, VinFast announced its strategy to introduce electric scooters to international markets and signed MOUs with dealers in the Philippines. In 2026, the company plans to accelerate electric scooter expansion across five key international markets: the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.



Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, stated: "Expanding cooperation with Indonesian dealers demonstrates VinFast's determination to rapidly establish a strong distribution and service network in this market. We are not only delivering high-quality products but also deploying a comprehensive ecosystem, from sales and after-sales services to charging and battery swap infrastructure, to build a sustainable and long-term foundation alongside our local partners."



After two years in Indonesia, VinFast has introduced a diverse electric vehicle lineup ranging from SUVs to commercial transport models, while also commencing operations at its Subang plant. The company has continued to strengthen its green mobility ecosystem by expanding dealership and service networks, developing charging infrastructure in partnership with V-Green, and collaborating with major banks and financial institutions. In 2026, the company officially enters the Indonesian e-scooter market, marking the next step in its sustainable development and investment strategy in the country. Through flexible policies and a long-term investment commitment, VinFast is progressively enabling Indonesian consumers to access and participate more actively in the global green transport transition.

