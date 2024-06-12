|
12.06.2024 11:13:21
VinFast pushes ahead with Asia expansion even as EV growth slows
VIETNAMESE electric carmaker VinFast Auto is pushing ahead with expansion across Asia, with founder Pham Nhat Vuong undettered by slowing global electric vehicle (EV) demand and a tepid start to the company’s foray into the US.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
