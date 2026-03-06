VinFast Signs MoUs to Supply 20,000 Electric Vehicles to Transportation Partners in Indonesia



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2026 - VinFast has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with transportation solution providers PT. Satu Kosong Tujuh and PT Sembilan Benua Abadi for the planned supply of a total of 20,000 VinFast electric vehicles by 2028. The agreements mark a significant milestone in VinFast's strategy to expand its green mobility ecosystem in Indonesia, while reinforcing the Company's credibility, market influence, and role in accelerating the electrification of transportation across Southeast Asia.



Representatives of VinFast and its partners PT. Satu Kosong Tujuh and PT. Sembilan Benua Abadi at the signing ceremony of the MoU to supply 20,000 VinFast electric vehicles for transportation services in Indonesia.

Under the MoUs, PT Sembilan Benua Abadi is expected to purchase 10,000 VinFast EVs by the end of 2027, while PT. Satu Kosong Tujuh plans to acquire 10,000 units by the end of 2028. The vehicles will include the Nerio Green (C-SUV) and the Limo Green (7-seat MPV). All vehicles will be deployed for commercial transportation services, maximizing the operational efficiency, cost advantages, and environmental benefits of VinFast's electric models.



Nerio Green and Limo Green belong to the Green brand, which VinFast has developed and optimized specifically for commercial service operations. Nerio Green is adapted from the VF e34, the first model introduced by VinFast in the Indonesian market, and stands out with its modern urban design, spacious interior, and advanced technology features.



Meanwhile, Limo Green is the newest addition to the Green lineup launched in Indonesia. Measuring 4,740 x 1,872 x 1,728 mm with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, Limo Green offers a spacious three-row configuration tailored to high-intensity passenger transport needs. Equipped with a durable LFP battery, the vehicle delivers a driving range of up to 450 km on a full charge, optimizing operating cycles and minimizing downtime.



By deploying VinFast's electric fleet, PT. Satu Kosong Tujuh and PT Sembilan Benua Abadi will not only enhance fleet quality, maximize utilization efficiency, and reduce emissions, but also contribute to fostering green mobility habits within the community. The model is expected to generate a strong ripple effect, as Indonesian consumers gain direct, everyday exposure to the smooth, modern, and smart driving experience of electric vehicles.



PT. Satu Kosong Tujuh and PT Sembilan Benua Abadi are reputable transportation solution providers in Indonesia. With extensive operational experience and deep local market expertise, both companies are well-positioned to deploy large-scale electric fleets, optimize operational networks, and effectively reach target customer segments.



Mr. Nirzam Pahmi, SE, MM, President Director of PT. Satu Kosong Tujuh, said: "We have strong confidence in VinFast and its potential to build a comprehensive, inclusive, and accessible electric mobility ecosystem. This agreement aligns with our long-term vision of transitioning to fully electric vehicles and proactively embracing the green transformation trend across the region and globally."



Mr. Wempy Suciadi, CEO of PT Sembilan Benua Abadi, stated: "We are impressed with Nerio Green and Limo Green not only for their product quality but also for the sustainable development vision they represent. These models are highly promising solutions that align with the practical needs of consumers amid the transition toward green transportation."



Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "We are honored to collaborate with reputable partners in Indonesia to accelerate EV adoption and advance the green transition. Partnering with experienced enterprises that possess deep local market understanding will enable VinFast to rapidly expand market coverage and bring modern mobility solutions closer to Indonesian consumers."



After over two years of presence in Indonesia, VinFast has quickly established a structured and comprehensive development foundation. The Company is currently offering a full product lineup spanning entry-level to mid- and high-end segments, including VF 3, VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, and VF MPV 7, as well as Green models such as Limo Green. This diversified portfolio allows partners to flexibly select vehicles suited to different service models, while enabling Indonesian consumers to access electric vehicles across various price points.



VinFast has also commenced operations at its Subang plant, underscoring its long-term investment commitment and direct contribution to the local value chain. In parallel, the Company continues to expand its ecosystem through the development of a nationwide dealership and after-sales service network; the rollout of an extensive charging infrastructure in partnership with V-Green; and strategic collaborations with leading banks and financial institutions to provide optimized financing solutions for customers.



Through flexible and pioneering policies, from financial support to warranty and after-sales programs, VinFast is progressively creating favorable conditions for Indonesian consumers to participate in the green mobility revolution./.

