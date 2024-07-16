|
16.07.2024 03:41:01
VinFast US factory delay just the latest setback for EV maker
VINFAST Auto’s decision to delay its US factory is the latest challenge to its ambition of becoming a global electric vehicle (EV) brand and places further pressure on its sales outlook, analysts say.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
