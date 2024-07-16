16.07.2024 03:41:01

VinFast US factory delay just the latest setback for EV maker

VINFAST Auto’s decision to delay its US factory is the latest challenge to its ambition of becoming a global electric vehicle (EV) brand and places further pressure on its sales outlook, analysts say.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten