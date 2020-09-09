Vinmar Selects TreasuryXpress for Centralized Treasury Automation

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management software today announced that Vinmar International, a global leader in the plastics and chemicals marketing and distribution industry, has selected the firm's enterprise treasury management solution (TMS), to help achieve greater control over their cash positioning and liquidity management processes.

With an impressive global footprint of 50 offices across 35+ countries and with sales in more than 110 countries, the ability to improve global treasury efficiencies and achieve comprehensive visibility over their cash positions quickly and accurately are key priorities for Vinmar. To help accomplish these goals, Vinmar selected TreasuryXpress' on-demand treasury management solution (TMS) for its breadth of capability and its bank-level security.

With over 175 clients across 55 countries worldwide, such as DNB Bank, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Avalon Healthcare, and ISS Shipping to name a few, TreasuryXpress enables companies of all sizes to streamline their entire cash, liquidity, and payment processes.

"As one of the largest companies in their market, we are pleased that Vinmar International has selected TreasuryXpress to help them implement greater control, efficiency and economies across their treasury operations," say Anis Rahal, CEO and founder of TreasuryXpress.

TreasuryXpress provides companies of any size access to enterprise-level cash visibility, liquidity management, bank connectivity, payments workflow, debt and investment management, and comprehensive reporting and dashboarding capabilities.

Powered by sustainable, digital technology, TreasuryXpress is the leading innovator in on-demand treasury management software. The on-demand treasury management (TMS) solution model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, short implementation times, and digital integrations and bank connectivity.

