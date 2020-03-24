Vinpearl Lighted up the Love Message and Respect to All Doctors, Service Personel, Supporting Partners Fronting COVID-19 in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the evening of March 20, 35 hotels and resorts of Vinpearl in 17 provinces and cities across Vietnam simultaneously lighted up the heart symbol towards the team of doctors, service personnel, and people in the frontline against the epidemic. The activity lasts from March 20 to March 26.

This is the message of love towards humanity that Vinpearl wishes to spread to the community, when the whole world is fighting againstCOVID-19. This positive, optimistic and extremely meaningful image was spread from Vinpearl's iconic buildings such as Landmark 81, the Vinpearl hotels in Hue, Can Tho, Quang Binh, Ha Tinhetc. Through the official fanpage, Vinpearl also called tens of thousands of staff and people to share photos with the building and the heart symbol with the hashtag #love_is_all_around. During the pandemic, the love within humanity is still a crucial message for people around the world to take into account.

Vinpearl is the first corporation in Vietnam to take part in the act of lighting the heart and spreading love.

In addition, Vingroup also sponsored for three research projects to respond quickly to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Nearly VND 20 billion is sponsored for these research projects in response to the recent coronavirus situation.

