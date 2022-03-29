Vintage Wine Estates Enlists Travel + Leisure To Bring Wine Country to Your Door

The newly launched Travel + Leisure Wine partnership with legacy producer Vintage Wine Estates offers highly curated access to unique wine experiences in

Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast and the Pacific Northwest

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S., has partnered with Travel + Leisure Group to launch two wine clubs featuring selections from over 25 wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon and Washington.

Travel + Leisure Wine allows members to select from two exclusive wine clubs for uniquely selected quarterly shipments of renowned wines and unparalleled in-person estate experiences. The wine clubs offer an authentic sense of place for every curated wine selection with direct input from renowned winemakers that highlight the unique characteristics of where each wine is produced.

Travel + Leisure Wine will offer selections, tours and complimentary wine tastings across the Vintage Wine Estates family of popular labels such as B.R. Cohn, Clos Pegase, Cosentino Winery, Firesteed, Girard Winery, Kunde Family Winery, Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, Owen Roe, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Swanson Vineyards, The Flight Deck and Viansa.

"What sets Travel + Leisure Wine apart from some other wine clubs out there is that Vintage Wine Estates has an incredible portfolio of real vineyards, real winemakers and real people who are excited to share what they do with their guests," explained Jessica Kogan, Digital Strategy Advisor for Vintage Wine Estates. "While many wine clubs highlight wines from one winemaker, Travel + Leisure Wine members can enjoy wines from a portfolio of more than 25 unique wine brands and VIP benefits at 12 distinct wine estates."

Travel + Leisure Wine also features a Wine Concierge Service managed by Vintage Wine Estates' local wine country guest services team to assist with winery bookings as well as expert information about wine destinations and the wines themselves; preferred tastings at renowned wine properties; special invitations to unique curated events; and decadent discounts on some of the world's most expressive and indulgent wines. In addition, Travel + Leisure GO will feature expertly curated itineraries highlighting estate wineries as well as the majestic wine-making regions that surround them—allowing travelers to enjoy a fully immersive Travel + Leisure experience. With immersive virtual and in-person options, members get to experience the true terroir of the unique places where wines are grown, harvested, and are transformed into magic in a bottle.

Visit www.travelandleisurewine.com for more information.

About Vintage Wine Estates:

Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from

$10 to $150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12 to $20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/ .

About Travel + Leisure Group:

Travel + Leisure Group offers travelers a way to turn vacation inspiration into exceptional experiences through a suite of products and services that bring the world's most influential travel brand to life. Travel + Leisure Club is the must-have membership for the savvy traveler— members get the exclusive rates and savings they want, and enjoy the first-class service they deserve, with special perks, and valuable member benefits from the world's most influential travel brand. Travel + Leisure GO is an online retail travel site that connects trusted inspirational content with bookable travel services and expert-curated itineraries. Travel + Leisure Group is also expanding the offerings of the storied brand through licensing agreements and a growing collection of branded consumer products. The business line is a part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club and lifestyle travel brands. Learn more here or follow Travel + Leisure GO on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or Pinterest .

