|
11.03.2024 10:30:25
Vinyl records return to UK inflation basket for first time since 1992
Strong sales of Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) help format make an impact, as air fryers also join listBusiness live – latest updatesNot since Simply Red’s album Stars topped the albums chart in 1992 have vinyl records been included in the basket of goods used to calculate annual inflation, but a rise in sales over recent years has brought them back as a marker of UK shop prices.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the “resurgence of popularity” in vinyl records meant they should be included among the 744 items used to calculate inflation each month, in its latest annual shake-up of the basket. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
