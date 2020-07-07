Viper Equity Partners Brings on Industry-Leading In-House Counsel and Private Equity Valuation Veteran

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Equity Partners, the country's leading transition consultation firm in the dental, dermatology and plastic surgery industries, has added two senior hires to the team. Michael Feeley, CFA, MBA joins as Senior M&A Analyst, and Christopher J. Ryan, Esq. is new General Counsel. Feeley and Ryan are located at Viper's main location in North Palm Beach, Fla., where they lead Viper's Post-LOI Closing Division, tracking deals to close and further adding value to Viper's clients.

Both bring success and experience to the Viper team. Prior to joining Viper, Feeley's career included over 12 years of privately held and publicly traded business valuations within the professional services and medical practice industries. "Viper has a great advantage because they have done many deals and have a profound understanding of the process," Feeley mentions. "This allows the team to provide value others can't compete with." He brings to Viper a unique combination of skills, including financial accounting analysis, economic and industry forecasting, financial modeling, investment research and attribution analysis.

Ryan also brings distinct expertise to his role as general counsel. Prior to joining the Viper team, Ryan was a partner in a successful general practice law firm in West Palm Beach, where he represented and advised high-net-worth individuals and businesses involved in a wide range of transactions and civil litigation matters. He has vast experience in closing transactions from both the buyer and seller side. "I look forward to being part of Viper's successful team and being able to contribute to that success," Ryan says.

"This move allows key staff members to migrate into new positions," states Viper Principal David C. Branch. "Having an in-house transaction attorney working directly with our clients and a seasoned M&A analyst defending our valuations post-LOI will be a significant advantage in streamlining the closing process. This is just another example of Viper adding value to the process."

About Viper

Viper Equity Partners is America's leading M&A advisory and investment bank in dentistry, dermatology, and plastic surgery, with over $1.8 billion closed since 2009 and 110 transactions closed in 2019. The Viper Team consults with practice-owning doctors and roll up groups from potential integration and marketing to offer negotiations and diligence to the closing table with high velocity. For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com .

