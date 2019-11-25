Vipshop Announces Business Cooperation with SF Holding

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced business cooperation with SF Holding (SZSE: 002352). The Company will discontinue its delivery business operated by Pinjun, and engage SF Holding to provide delivery services to the Company. In addition, the Company and SF Holding will work closely to ensure the transition is carried out smoothly.

"We are delighted to have entered into the business cooperation with SF Holding," said Mr. Eric Shen, chairman and chief executive officer of Vipshop. "Through this business cooperation, we aim to optimize the efficiency of our logistics operations, decrease our fulfillment expenses, and provide our valued customers with superior delivery services offered by SF Holding."

