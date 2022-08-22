|
22.08.2022 16:14:30
Vipshop Holdings Still Up On Improved Q2 Results
(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)are rising more than 8% Monday morning on the back of improved second-quarter profit.
On Friday the company reported net income of RMB1.3 billion or $191.5 million in the second quarter, up 17.4% year over year from RMB1.1 billion. Excluding one-time items, earnings were RMB1.6 billion or $237.7 million.
Revenues for the quarter were RMB24.5 billion or $3.7 billion, compared with RMB29.6 billion in the prior year period.
For the third quarter of 2022, the company expects its net revenues to be between RMB21.2 billion and RMB22.4 billion, a year-over-year decrease of approximately 15% to 10%.
VIPS, currently at $10.89, has traded in the range of $5.75-$16.42 in the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.22
|Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
18.08.22
|Ausblick: Vipshop vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.05.22
|Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
18.05.22
|Ausblick: Vipshop legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.03.22
|Why Walgreens and Vipshop Left the Market Mixed Thursday Morning (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.22
|Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.22
|Why Vipshop Stock Is Plummeting Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|9,94
|0,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.