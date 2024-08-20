Vipshop Q2 Result Slips, To Repurchase $1 Bln Of Shares; Expects Q3 Revenue To Drop

(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS), a Chinese e-commerce firm, on Tuesday reported a fall in net profit for the second-quarter, amidst a decline in revenue.

For the three-month period to June 30, the retailer posted net income of RMB 1.931 billion or RMB 17.44 per share or $2.40 per share, lesser than RMB 2.097 billion or RMB 18.76 per share, recorded for the same period of the previous year.

Earnings per ADS slipped to RMB 3.49 from last year's RMB 3.75 per ADS.Excluding items, income was at RMB2.165 billion or RMB 19.55 per share or $2.69 per share, lesser than RMB 2.401 billion or RMB 21.48 per share a year ago.

Adjusted income per ADS stood at RMB 3.91, lower than RMB 4.30 per ADS in the prior year period.

Income from operations, however, increased to RMB 2.232 billion from RMB 1.916 billion in 2023.

Excluding items, operating earnings were at RMB 2.564 billion, versus last year's RMB 2.297 billion.

Revenue was RMB26.875 billion, down from RMB27.879 billion a year ago.

The number of active customers reached 44.3 million, compared with 45.6 million in the prior-year period. The total orders also moved up to 197.8 million from 213.8 million last year.

The Board has authorized a new share repurchase of up to $1 billion of ADSs or Class A shares for a 24-month period commencing from the full utilization of the existing share repurchase program adopted in March 2023.

Looking ahead to the third-quarter, Vipshop expects its revenue of RMB 20.5 billion to RMB 21.6 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of around 10 percent to 5 percent.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post revenue of $3.19 billion, for the quarter. VIPS was trading down by 7.28 percent at $13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.