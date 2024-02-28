|
Vipshop Q4 Profit Rises; Total Net Revenues Up 9.2%
(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased by 32.2% year over year to RMB 3.0 billion from RMB 2.2 billion in the prior year period. Net income per ADS increased to RMB 5.35 from RMB 3.66. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders increased by 43.4% year over year to RMB 3.2 billion. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders per ADS increased to RMB 5.79 from RMB 3.65.
Fourth quarter total net revenues increased by 9.2% year over year to RMB 34.7 billion. GMV increased by 21.9% year over year to RMB 66.4 billion.
For the first quarter, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB 27.5 billion and RMB 28.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%.
