Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 11:00:00

Vipshop to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 19, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, August 19, 2022, before the US market open.

The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below.

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb9eec4ae01f249d6bc23e596cc164be4

Once pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN via email. To join the conference, participants should use the dial-in details followed by the PIN code.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/853ts7kw. An archived webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.  

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732
Email: IR@Vipshop.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-19-2022-301603258.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) 9,16 -5,18% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen