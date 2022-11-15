VIPTeacher and MIND Research Institute Announce Partnership to Deliver Online High-Impact, Grade-level Tutoring

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPTeacher and MIND Research Institute have partnered to accelerate student learning through online high-impact, grade-level tutoring by state-certified teachers. ST Math powered by VIPTeacher will give students greater access to build and demonstrate a strong conceptual understanding of mathematical concepts through lessons that leverage ST Math visual instructional puzzles within the VIPTeacher online tutoring platform.

ST Math powered by VIPTeacher allows students to build foundational grade-level skills and improve self-beliefs in mathematics. The solution is flexible to fit school and district schedules with one-on-one or small-group tutoring sessions available during school, before- or after-school, or during summer school.

"Tutors through VIPTeacher are state-certified teachers with a proven track record of delivering engaging virtual lessons for young learners. The combination of MIND Research Institute's premier product, ST Math, with VIPTeacher's robust platform and 10 years experience in tutoring operations make this a perfect partnership to support students' growth," said Kevyn Klein, Head of VIPTeacher Operations.

ST Math, created by MIND Research Institute, is a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. Rather than emphasizing missed skills for students who have been most impacted by interrupted instruction, ST Math removes the barriers that prevent them from accessing grade-level content.

"MIND is proud to partner with VIPTeacher to bring the power of ST Math to students with support from certified teachers," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "As students develop conceptual understanding and growth mindsets to persevere in math, proficiency on standardized tests will increase along with their ability to apply mathematical concepts to real-world challenges."

Learn more about this impactful partnership by visiting: stmath.com/tutoring-by-vipteacher.

About VIPTeacher

VIPTeacher is the power behind the world's tutoring needs. VIPTeacher is a teacher platform that partners with companies, non-profits, organizations, and schools alike to provide them with access to high-quality online teachers, tutoring operations, and an intuitive platform. From curriculum providers and ESL organizations around the world to districts navigating high-dosage tutoring in the US, VIPTeacher provides a flexible solution that can meet the needs of schools and students. The team has expertise in tutoring at scale having served over 1.3 million students globally over the past ten years.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org.

