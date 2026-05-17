Vir Biotechnology Aktie
WKN DE: A2PS0P / ISIN: US92764N1028
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17.05.2026 21:47:57
Vir Biotechnology Stock Has Doubled This Past Year. One Fund Just Bought 1.2 Million Shares
On May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management disclosed a purchase of 1,241,000 Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares, an estimated $9.89 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management bought 1,241,000 additional shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR). The estimated transaction value was $9.89 million, calculated using the average closing price from January 1 to March 31, 2026. The fund’s Vir Biotechnology position value increased by $12.95 million for the quarter, reflecting both additional shares and changes in the stock price.Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in immunology-based therapies for serious infectious diseases. The company leverages strategic collaborations and a robust pipeline to address unmet medical needs in global health. Its competitive advantage lies in its focus on innovative antibody and RNA technologies, supported by partnerships with leading organizations and research institutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vir Biotechnology Inc Registered Shs
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22.02.26
|Ausblick: Vir Biotechnology informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)