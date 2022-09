Viracta: European Commission Grants Orphan Drug Designation For Nana-val

(RTTNews) - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) announced the European Commission has granted an orphan drug designation to nanatinostat and valganciclovir (Nana-val), the company's all-oral combination product candidate, for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Lisa Rojkjaer, Chief Medical Officer of Viracta, said: "Following the conclusion of our phase 1b/2 study, we are now continuing the evaluation of Nana-val in patients with relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma in our global phase 2 NAVAL-1 trial, which is actively enrolling at sites across Europe, North America and Southeast Asia."

