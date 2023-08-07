Viracta Therapeutics Names Darrel Cohen Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced Monday the appointment of Darrel Cohen as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Cohen will oversee the clinical development and regulatory advancement of Nana-val in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated malignances. He will also contribute to the strategic expansion of Viracta's pipeline, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

Cohen is a hematologist/oncologist with more than 25 years of oncology clinical research and drug development experience. He has contributed to the successful regulatory submissions of multiple novel oncology therapies including SUTENT (sunitinib), XALKORI (crizotinib), and IBRANCE (palbociclib).

Most recently, he was CMO of Cell Therapy at Athenex Inc., where he led clinical development, clinical operations, and regulatory affairs for its CAR-NKT cell therapy platform. He was also instrumental in accelerating clinical development plans for investigational products, KUR-501 and KUR-502.

Prior to this, Cohen was CMO at Biosight Pharmaceuticals and Head of Clinical Development at EUSA Pharma.

Previously, he was also part of Pharmacia, Sanofi-Aventis, and Pfizer.

Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viracta, said, "Darrel's track record makes him an ideal fit for Viracta at this critical inflection point as we look to accelerate our efforts to bring Nana-val to regulatory approval and further develop our pipeline so we can bring much-needed treatment options to patients."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com