11.05.2022 22:05:00
Viracta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that company management will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in May:
RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: May 18, 2022
Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT
Format: Fireside chat
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: May 24, 2022
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT
Format: Fireside chat
A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" at https://viracta.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days.
About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.
For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
abarreto@viracta.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viracta-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-may-investor-conferences-301545450.html
SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
