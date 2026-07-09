Virax Biolabs Group Aktie

Virax Biolabs Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DN3P / ISIN: KYG9495L1095

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.07.2026 17:10:06

Virax Biolabs Stock Soars 246% On Exclusive Southeast Asia Supply Deal

(RTTNews) - Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) shares surged 245.60 percent to $10.99, gaining $7.81 on Thursday, from the previous close of $3.18, after the company announced an exclusive multi-country commercial supply agreement with Fosun Diagnostics for its ImmuneSelect research-use immune profiling product line.

The stock opened at $11.09 and traded between $9.63 and $13.17 during the session. Trading volume surged to 48.81 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1.06 million shares.

The agreement covers Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, enabling immediate product supply through purchase orders and creating near-term revenue opportunities. The initial focus will be tuberculosis-related research applications in Thailand, with the potential to expand across the broader ASEAN region.

Virax shares have traded between $2.50 and $28.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Virax Biolabs Group Limited Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Virax Biolabs Group Limited Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:21 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 27
04.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.07.26 KW 27: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schlussendllich etwas schwächer -- US-Börsen ziehen an-- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas höher. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte leicht nach unten. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX<