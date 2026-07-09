Virax Biolabs Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3DN3P / ISIN: KYG9495L1095
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09.07.2026 17:10:06
Virax Biolabs Stock Soars 246% On Exclusive Southeast Asia Supply Deal
(RTTNews) - Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) shares surged 245.60 percent to $10.99, gaining $7.81 on Thursday, from the previous close of $3.18, after the company announced an exclusive multi-country commercial supply agreement with Fosun Diagnostics for its ImmuneSelect research-use immune profiling product line.
The stock opened at $11.09 and traded between $9.63 and $13.17 during the session. Trading volume surged to 48.81 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 1.06 million shares.
The agreement covers Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia, enabling immediate product supply through purchase orders and creating near-term revenue opportunities. The initial focus will be tuberculosis-related research applications in Thailand, with the potential to expand across the broader ASEAN region.
Virax shares have traded between $2.50 and $28.50 over the past 52 weeks.
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