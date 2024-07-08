VIRBAC announces executive management changes

Sébastien Huron leaves the company, Habib Ramdani takes over while the Group recruits its next chief executive officer

Virbac announces the resignation of Sébastien Huron from his position as chief executive officer. He will leave the Virbac Group's executive management by September 30, 2024, to take a break from his professional life.

The board of directors has decided to appoint Habib Ramdani, currently chief financial officer and deputy chief executive officer, as interim CEO, to replace Sébastien Huron, while the appointments and compensation committee recruits the next chief executive officer. Backed by the board of directors, Habib will be able to count on the full support of the Group executive committee in executing the roadmap of our Virbac 2030 project.

The board of directors warmly thanks Sébastien for the tremendous work he has accomplished. "He leaves an extremely dynamic, high-performance, fast-growing company, with a clear strategy and solid teams, and we wish him all the best for the future," said Marie-Hélène Dick, chairwoman of the board of directors. She added: "I have great confidence in Habib and the management teams, and I know I can count on them to continue Virbac's development."

Sébastien Huron: "For more than eighteen years, I have endeavored to instill a culture of transparency, trust, benevolence and camaraderie, with a particular focus on performance, high standards and a results-oriented culture. All this to guarantee Virbac's values, identity and independence in the long term. I am certain that Virbac is perfectly positioned to achieve the ambitions we have set ourselves in terms of profitability, cash generation, well-being in the workplace and commitment to the planet. Above all, Virbac is a fantastic human adventure, the most beautiful story and the greatest source of pride in my professional life. Naturally, I shall remain fully committed to working alongside Marie-Hélène Dick, Habib Ramdani and the Group executive committee to ensure a smooth transition. I have the utmost confidence in our management teams, and in Habib in particular, with whom I have worked as a team for over eight years."

About Habib Ramdani

Habib Ramdani is a graduate of the École Centrale de Paris. He started his career in 1999 as a strategy consultant at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). He joined the pharmaceutical company Ipsen in 2002 where he quickly became Group Strategic Planning director. He was then appointed Group Controller and oversaw the Group's Management Control department as well as Ipsen's Group Financial Accounting and Consolidation department before taking over the Finance and Strategy department of the North American subsidiaries while based in New Jersey, USA. He joined the Virbac Group in 2016 as chief financial officer and member of the executive board, before being appointed deputy chief executive officer and member of the Group executive committee on December 15, 2020.

