Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 02/2023

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

 

 

 

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

 

DateTotal number of shares representing the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
February, 28 20238 458 000Gross total of voting rights : 12 765 063
Net total* of voting rights : 12 750 125

 

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com

Website: www.virbac.com

