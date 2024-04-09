09.04.2024 14:46:42

Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 03/2024

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)

Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577

DateTotal number of shares representing the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
March, 31 20248 458 000Gross total of voting rights : 12 780 944
Net total* of voting rights : 12 692 663

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com
Website: www.virbac.com

