Virbac: erratum short Press release Capital reduction_September 13, 2024

This press release rectifies the version of the press release issued by Virbac on September 13, 2024 at 5:45 pm in order to correct a typing error in the amount of Virbac's new share capital.

The share capital of Virbac amounts now to €10,488,325 and not €10,448,325 as announced.

Focusing on animal health, from the beginning

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals’ quality of life and to shaping together the future of animal health.

