+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
16.09.2024 14:00:00

Virbac: erratum short Press release Capital reduction_September 13, 2024

This press release rectifies the version of the press release issued by Virbac on September 13, 2024 at 5:45 pm in order to correct a typing error in the amount of Virbac's new share capital.

The share capital of Virbac amounts now to €10,488,325 and not €10,448,325 as announced.

Focusing on animal health, from the beginning
At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals’ quality of life and to shaping together the future of animal health.

Press contacts - Agence Libremullenlowe

 

Anne Da Silva Passos - a.dasilvapassos@libremullenlowe.fr - +33 7 60 53 99 28

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ste Virbac SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ste Virbac SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ste Virbac SA 388,00 12,63% Ste Virbac SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: ATX und DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Nikkei zieht an
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Donnerstag kräftig anziehen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen