Vireo Health Launches Lower-THC 'LiteBud' Brand

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-led, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of LiteBud, a patent-pending line of consistently formulated, lower-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis products that are designed to meet the needs of cannabis consumers seeking a more consistent, controlled and mild experience.

Research studies conducted at the University of Mississippi found that the THC potency of cannabis plant material has more than quadrupled over the past generation. In 1995, the average THC potency was approximately 4%, increasing to 8.9% in 2008, and then again to 17.1% in 2017. Today, most flower available in medical and adult-use markets is cultivated to maximize potency and sophisticated techniques often yield THC levels that exceed 25%, in contrast to LiteBud products which contain lower THC levels, ranging from 4 to 10%.

"Vireo is committed to creating innovative products that reflect the needs of all cannabis consumers," said Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "LiteBud offers patients a lower-THC product line with carefully controlled cannabinoid levels to help prevent the unpleasant side effects many experience with high-THC products. In a sense, this is your father's cannabis since its cannabinoid levels are more reminiscent of the type of flower that was widely used a generation or two ago."

The first LiteBud product offering is a pre-roll made from slow-cured dry flower using a proprietary process to ensure lower levels of THC. LiteBud pre-rolls are the first product of its kind sold in Maryland's growing medical cannabis market.

"Our LiteBud brand strategy is informed, in part, by the success of the light beer market," said Harris Rabin, Chief Marketing Officer of Vireo Health. "As the U.S. cannabis market matures and serves a broader segment of the adult population, we believe that there will be a significant consumer demand for low-THC products."

LiteBud pre-rolls are currently available at dispensaries throughout the State of Maryland. Later this year, Vireo plans to offer LiteBud products in other key markets in which it operates. Learn more about the brand by visiting www.litebud.com.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

