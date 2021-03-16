Vireo Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 25, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International Inc., ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-founded, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 before the market opens.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). Interested parties may register to attend the call via this link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947732/7426ED93AF2EB2DD22B3005FEBFE65D8

Upon registration, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID for Vireo's conference ID number 7871948. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of Vireo's website at https://investors.vireohealth.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A webcast replay will be made available for one year on Vireo's website.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in nine markets and operates 16 dispensaries nationwide. Vireo holds additional retail licenses in four markets. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vireo-health-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-results-on-march-25-2021-301248820.html

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.