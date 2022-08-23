Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.08.2022 16:00:00

'Virgin and Child' Painting Adorns New Forever Stamp

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Postal Service announces new Christmas Forever postage stamps.

What:

The U.S. Postal Service is dedicating a new Christmas stamp featuring "Virgin
and Child," an oil-on-panel painting from the first half of the 16th century by an
unidentified Florentine artist known as "the Master of Scandicci Lamentation."




The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp is free and open to the public
for those who have RSVP'd. News of the stamps is being shared with thehashtag
#VirginAndChildStamp



Who:

Jenny Utterback, the Postal Service's vice president for organizational
development and dedicating official



When:

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET



Where:

Museum of Fine Arts Boston


465 Huntington Avenue


Boston, MA 02115



RSVP:

Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: uspscom/virginandchild



Background:

The painting depicts the Virgin Mary gazing downward at the infant Christ, one of
her arms holding him protectively at his waist, the other tenderly touching his arm,
while the Christ child turns his head to look out of the frame to the left




The 16th-century painting "Virgin and Child" is part of the Robert Dawson Evans
Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Art director Greg Breeding
designed the stamp

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on TwitterInstagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Tatiana Roy
860-982-6191
tatiana.l.roy@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

 

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-and-child-painting-adorns-new-forever-stamp-301609973.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen