Virgin Atlantic Brings London to NYC with "Taxi For Takeoff"

Founder Sir Richard Branson lands in The Big Apple to celebrate Virgin Atlantic's premium service as the airline begins flying its state-of-the-art aircraft to NYC

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Virgin Atlantic's brand new A330neo touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and to showcase the amazing experience customers can expect on board this route to London, the airline has been delighting customers in Manhattan with a unique "Taxi For Takeoff" experience. The distinctive Virgin red hackney carriage picked up customers around the city, surprising them with a special guest appearance from founder Sir Richard Branson.

Virgin Atlantic's "Taxi For Takeoff" started its journey outside the newly-opened Virgin Hotels New York City and showcased unique features and elements of the airline's premium customer experience, including built-in wireless charging pads, luxurious seatback screens, signature mood lighting, afternoon tea in every cabin, its classic cocktail The Ruby Slipper and of course, the airline's iconic Vivienne Westwood-clad cabin crew.

Virgin Atlantic's founder and president, Sir Richard Branson, also took part in the experience. Passengers, including The Points Guy Brian Kelly, played a trivia game to learn more about the things that set Virgin Atlantic apart, and prizes were awarded including Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points, exclusive access to the award-winning Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at London Heathrow Airport, and more. Those who spotted the taxi around the city were entered into a grand prize giveaway for two round trip tickets from New York City to London, along with an exclusive invitation to Virgin Atlantic's ruby 40th birthday celebrations in 2024.

This month Virgin Atlantic began flying its A330neo between JFK and London Heathrow reinforcing the importance of connecting its New York customers to the UK, capitalizing on the strength of the dollar versus the pound. The A330neo emphasizes the airline's commitment to an elevated customer experience with increased connectivity, an evolution of its award-winning social space in The Loft, and The Retreat Suite, the most spacious suite in Virgin Atlantic's history.

The new aircraft is crucial to Virgin Atlantic's commitment to flying the cleanest, greenest fleet in the sky. Following a multi-billion-dollar investment in fleet transformation over the last decade, the airline operates a fleet of 68% next generation aircraft, which increases to 100% next generation by the beginning of 2027. The A330neo is designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300 it replaces and will deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. In the last decade, the airline has reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 35%.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder said: "Since our first flight to New York almost 40 years ago, we've strived to deliver an unrivalled experience for our customers. From the first flat beds, seatback screens, and fleet-wide Wi-Fi, to the famous Clubhouses and amazing cabin crew, flying with Virgin Atlantic is an experience like no other.

"Customers can now fly on our beautiful A330neo from London and stay at the brand-new Virgin Hotels New York City. It's a special moment for Virgin as we continue to deliver brilliantly different experiences for our customers traveling between London and New York City."

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: "We are thrilled to bring our A330neo to the City that Never Sleeps. New York City is constantly evolving and so are our customers' needs. We designed our A330neo with the connected customer in mind, including state-of-the-art features that delight and enhance the experience in every cabin.

"We know our customers care about the stylish touches that create memorable journeys, and with the A330neo, we're delivering our best-in-class experience. This brand-new, fuel-efficient plane plays an important role in our fleet transformation program, bringing our average fleet age down to just seven years. New Yorkers can feel proud to fly with us.

As customers return to the skies and book summer travel, Virgin Atlantic and its joint venture partner at Delta Air Lines are delivering more options for New Yorkers to cross the pond than ever before. Virgin Atlantic offers six daily flights from JFK to London Heathrow, including one daytime flight. Together, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines operate nine flights daily from NYC to London. Visit VirginAtlantic.com for more information.

For more on Virgin Atlantic's A330neo, the press kit is available here.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs over 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 30 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, announcing a new route to Tampa from November 2022, following the launch of flights to Austin in May 2022.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined global airline alliance SkyTeam on 02 March 2023. It is SkyTeam's first and only UK member airline, opening up a global network of airlines for customers to earn and redeem points. The airline's Flying Club members can now utilize a raft of new benefits through SkyPriority services.

Sustainability remains central to the airline, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos in October 2022. The A330-900neos are equipped with the most fuel-efficient engines and designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300s that they replace and deliver a 50% reduction in airport noise contour. These investments reaffirm the airline's dedication to flying one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, resulting in the reduction of carbon emissions by 20%, increasing to 30% in 2027.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

