Virgin Galactic Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief, as Elon Musk's Space Tourism Business Stumbles

It's official now. Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is out of the space tourism business -- at least for a while.On Saturday, June 8, Virgin Galactic's "Galactic 07" mission successfully took off, briefly visited space, and landed with all passengers safe and sound. This was the company's seventh revenue-generating commercial flight. Now, Virgin intends to retire its single operational "Unity" spaceplane and pause operations while it builds a pair of new "Delta" spaceplanes to replace it.As a result, for the next two straight years, not a single Virgin spaceplane will get anywhere near space.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel