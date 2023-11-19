Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.11.2023 14:08:00
Virgin Galactic Engineered a Quarterly Beat: Is It a Buy or Sell?
"On Wednesday [Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE)] is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings, and the news won't be great. ... And yet, there's a distinct possibility that Virgin Galactic will surprise investors to the upside."This was my prediction in the run-up to Virgin Galactic's third-quarter report last week. Perhaps surprisingly -- but perhaps not -- it turns out that I was right on both points. On the one hand, Virgin Galactic's earnings for the period were horrible, with the company reporting a net loss of $104 million and negative free cash flow of $105 million. On the other hand, it easily beat analyst forecasts for $1.1 million in sales for the quarter, reporting $1.7 million instead -- a revenue beat.So how did Virgin Galactic manage that?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
