Virgin Galactic Has a Plan for Profits, But Is It Enough?

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) got its start in 2017. The company then IPOed in a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction in 2019, sent its founder, Sir Richard Branson, to space in 2021, and began regular commercial spaceflights in June 2023. Every couple of years, it seems, Virgin Galactic has something interesting to report.But what investors want to know is: When will Virgin Galactic report its first profit?The answer will probably be longer than "in a couple more years."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel